Enjoy the sunshine, showers return by tomorrow morning

MORE RAIN TUESDAY: After a few morning clouds and patchy fog, skies become brighter for much of the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds return tonight ahead of our next rain maker. Showers arrive during the later part of the morning drive Tuesday, and are likely through much of the day. Precipitation amounts are expected around a quarter to a half an inch of rain. Breezy and dry conditions follow for Wednesday. It is cooler, despite sunshine, in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More sunshine for Thursday with warmer afternoon readings in the middle to upper 60s. Should be a decent week for seeing the colors change on the trees!!

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Most of the day is dry with increasing clouds. Highs top out near the upper 60s. There is a threat for a couple of showers during the late evening, and part of the overnight period, as weak system clears the area. Saturday looks pretty decent, once morning clouds give way to brighter skies for the rest of the day. However, it is a cool day in the 50s. Most of the day is dry Sunday, however, our next system approaches during the evening bringing a chance for rain.

