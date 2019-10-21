Fall Fun at Cherry Crest Farm in Ronks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RONKS,Pa--Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will strive to be good stewards of the gifts God has entrusted to us by offering wholesome family agri-tainment, providing exceptional service, cultivating learning and agriculture awareness and creating memories for our employees and our guests that will last a lifetime.

When the Fall season kicks in, the temperature begins to drop – the corn stalks and surrounding farmland start to show their Fall colors, we add a series of special activities to our regular lineup. . .and you can now tackle the Amazing Maze Maze at night!

Well, we’re famous for our six acres of pumpkin and popcorn where you can pick-your-own to take home. This Summer we added a field of sunflowers that has given us lots of color! This Friday (Oct. 25) we’re throwing a family-friendly Trick-or-Treating event from 4 to 7 p.m. – for kids age 14 and under – where they are invited to come dressed in their best costumes. We only ask that they leave their scary masks at home.

On Saturday (Oct. 26) we’re hosting award-winning singer Ray Owen and his Farm Heritage Show. It’s a tribute to the American Farmer, celebrating Farm Life and old-fashioned country living.

Plus there’s our 10th Annual Pumpkin Madness Festival that closes the season on Nov. 2nd.

For more information about Cherry Crest Farm checkout the site at: https://www.cherrycrestfarm.com