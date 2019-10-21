Four men facing charges after being found in condemned property connected to drug sales in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Four men are facing charges after a search of a condemned property revealed heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Rivera, 52, Jorge Garcia, 49, Jose Sanchez, 42, James Gilbert, 59, are facing criminal trespass, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Authorities say that over the past several weeks, the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation into the sales and distribution of Heroin in Lancaster.

The investigation focused on two locations located in the first block of West Clay Street and the first block of West New Street.

Authorities believed that the locations were linked in the distribution of heroin.

After an investigation, it was determined that people were staying at and using a condemned property in the first block of West New Street to conduct drug sales.

On October 18, authorities saw several people coming and going from that condemned property.

After confirming with Lancaster City Housing that the property was still condemned and no one was to be inside, police entered and found Rivera, Garcia, Sanchez, and Gilbert.

They were placed into custody for criminal trespassing and drug paraphernalia that was seen in plain view.

Police were granted a search warrant for the home and found approximately 102 baggies of Heroin, and quantities of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

All four men were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of bail.