Gov. Wolf reiterates vow to veto any abortion ban

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf today reiterated his opposition to abortion ban legislation and other regressive health care policies that target women and families:

“Let me be clear: I will veto any abortion ban that is put on my desk. The latest bill, a six-week abortion ban, defies all practical understanding of modern women’s health care. These policies run counter to the notion of individual freedom and lack a sound scientific basis. Further, as we have seen in other states, these policies are detrimental to efforts to attract and retain businesses, entrepreneurs and workers.

“My administration is committed to reducing maternal mortality and giving women, children and families the support that they need to succeed. This should be our focus, not regressive policies that make it harder for vulnerable people making difficult and deeply personal decisions.”