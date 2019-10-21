× ‘Heartbeat’ Bill introduced by republican state lawmakers, would prohibit abortions once heartbeat is detected

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Republican State Lawmakers unveiling what’s being called “heartbeat” legislation. It would prohibit abortions once a heartbeat is detected in a fetus.

If passed, the law would require all doctors to determine if there is a heartbeat before performing an abortion. If a heartbeat is found, an abortion would not be allowed to be done.

Some have questions if this bill is an outright ban on abortion as most women do not know they are pregnant until the 6-8 week time frame when a heartbeat is formed.

“I didn’t know until 8 weeks with my first son, yeah that life is saved,” said State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz. “I see it differently that how you’re seeing it, that these ladies then don’t have the choice to get an abortion, I see it as then these ladies have the ability to have their child. That child’s saved.”

In response to heartbeat legislation Governor Tom Wolf says:

Let me be clear: I will veto any abortion ban that is put on my desk. The latest bill, a six-week abortion ban, defies all practical understanding of modern women’s health care. These policies run counter to the notion of individual freedom and lack a sound scientific basis. Further, as we have seen in other states, these policies are detrimental to efforts to attract and retain businesses, entrepreneurs and workers. My administration is committed to reducing maternal mortality and giving women, children and families the support that they need to succeed. This should be our focus, not regressive policies that make it harder for vulnerable people making difficult and deeply personal decisions.

Ashley Lenker White, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood PA Advocates tells FOX43: