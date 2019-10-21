× Jim Gaffigan to hit GIANT Center in Hershey in May 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Jim Gaffigan is coming to Giant Center on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 8 p.m. during his brand-new world tour, The Pale Tourist.

Tickets for this show start at $42.35 (processing fees apply), and are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com the first day of onsale. After that day, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or Giant Center Box Office.

Four-time Grammy nominated comedian, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy top touring performer, and multi-platinum selling father of five Jim Gaffigan today announced his new arena and theatre world tour, The Pale Tourist.

In 2019, Gaffigan recently released his unprecedented seventh stand up special, Quality Time, with Amazon – making history as their first original comedy special.

Gaffigan is one of only ten comedians in history to sell out the famed Madison Square Garden arena, and he opened for Pope Francis in front of more than one million people in Philadelphia, during the Pope’s visit to the United States in 2016. Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday, and last year, he served as master of ceremonies at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. He was recently named one of the world’s highest grossing comedians by Forbes, and streaming site Pandora announced Gaffigan as their most popular comic with over 647 million spins to date.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JimGaffigan.com/tour-dates.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment & Resorts