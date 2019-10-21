Man facing charges after crashing into carnival equipment while DUI in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after driving over a parking barrier and crashing into carnival equipment while under the influence.

Luis Ramos-Sica, 18, is facing DUI charges for his role in the incident.

On October 20 around midnight, police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg for a reported crash.

A witness told police that a white Toyota Camry had driven over a parking barrier and entered a blocked off area containing carnival equipment.

It was found that the Camry had struck carnival equipment.

The driver, identified as Ramos-Sica, attempted to flee on foot, but bystanders stopped him, police say.

He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and was transported to Franklin County Jail.

