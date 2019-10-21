× Maryland man charged in connection with crash that closed down portion of I-83N last week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man faces a slew of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, in connection with a crash that closed down a portion of I-83 North Thursday night.

Johthan Murray, 29, was driving a white U-Haul van on I-83 North when he drove out of his lane and struck two other vehicles, according to State Police.

The crash, which took place just before 8 p.m. at Exit 16B (PA 74 North/Queen Street), resulted in injuries to Murray’s passenger and the driver of another vehicle.

State Police say Murray’s passenger sustained a crushed pelvis, a broken leg and injuries to his internal organs. The driver of one of the other vehicles sustained a broken neck and may be paralyzed, according to State Police.

Murray was at the scene when troopers arrived and he was taken into custody due to lack of identification; it’s alleged that he gave a false name to three troopers.

While at the station, Murray was told to sit on a bench, in which he refused and allegedly swung his elbows at troopers and resisted arrest. Troopers were eventually able to handcuff him to the bench.

Murray was then taken to central booking for a blood draw. He refused chemical testing but a search warrant for his blood was applied and approved by a judge.

The following charges have been filed against Murray: two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and one count each of accident involving death/personal injury, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and false identification to law enforcement, as well as four summary offenses: use driving without improper class of license, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving, court documents show.