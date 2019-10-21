Nationals outfielder visits pediatric cancer before heading to Houston for World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Just days before heading to Houston, Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra and his wife Tania visited Children's National Hospital to bring joy to pediatric cancer patients.

According to WUSA9, with the Nationals mascot "Screech" in tow, Parra and his wife handed out plush baby sharks and Nationals hats to spread some joy to kids battling cancer.

Parra uses the notorious Baby Shark as his walk-out song, which has quickly become a fan favorite and a gameday tradition. And the tradition started with Parra, too. According to Major League Baseball's website, it's been Parra's walk-up song ever since June when the team wasn't doing so well.

The song choice was a request from his kids.

The entire Nats team has joined in on the Baby Shark craze. When a player hits a single, they turn to their teammates and do the baby shark motion; for a double, it's mommy shark motion and a triple or home run elicits full on daddy shark mode.

Baby Shark has become the city's good luck charm and will hopefully lead us to winning the World Series, and Parra is taking that good luck charm with him, including to the Children's National Hospital.

Gerardo and the rest of the Nationals are hitting the road to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

Here is your updated World Series schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed