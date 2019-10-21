× PennDOT, Federal Transit Administration celebrate opening of new Mount Joy Train Station

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Yassmin Gramian and Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger today joined Federal Transit Administration Region 3 Administrator Terry Garcia Crews, as well as state and local officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the reopening the Mount Joy Train Station.

“The Mount Joy station not only helps move passengers along the Keystone Line, but is also a gateway to the local community,” Gramian said. “Its improvements will create more efficient transportation and improved customer service throughout the Keystone Corridor.”

PennDOT collaborated with federal and local entities through a multi-year process of visioning, conceptual development, and design throughout the remodeling process. The Mount Joy improvement project was funded solely with state and federal funds.

Following the groundbreaking in 2016, 69 parking spaces have been added along East and West Henry Street parallel to the train tracks. Additionally, a long-term parking lot, a covered walkway, landscaping, and ADA accessibility improvements were also part of the project.

Rounding out the improvements are an elevator and stair towers, high-level platforms with canopies, and lighting leading down to each platform as well as a pedestrian over pass between each tower were added, for a total project cost of approximately $33 million.

Prior to this revitalization project, Mount Joy was merely a stop along the Keystone Line, with a set of stairs leading down to the tracks – no significant seating and no accommodations for passengers with disabilities. The primary focus of this project was to create an accessible passenger train station that allows all individuals equal access to public transportation. The station now provides a seamless and safe connection for all passengers.

“Our transportation network is more than just roads and bridges,” said Granger. “It’s critical that when we think about how we can better connect our communities, we’re looking at all of the modes of transportation and how we can make them work better for everyone.”

Public transportation exists in some form in every Pennsylvania county, helping people get to work, medical appointments, and connects communities while reducing congestion. PennDOT supported nearly 400 million transit trips in the 2017-18 state fiscal year.

SOURCE: Department of Transportation