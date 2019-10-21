PIAA State Championship Golf: Day 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York Township, York County - Great weather for round one on Monday of the PIAA State Golf Championships at Heritage Hills in York County.

Northern Lebanon's Luke Spangler goes up and over the brook on the 17th and finds the dance floor. Spangler, a first round 79 has him tied for tenth in boys 2A.

Up in 3A action, Spring Grove's Karl Frisk got the flat stick working on number six with this long birdie but. Frisk, though some trouble towards the tail end of the back nine has him tied for 30th.

The guy everyone is chasing is Central York's Carson Bacha. Great day for the Panther, on seven a nice pitch that nestles close up and sets up an easy birdie. Bacha fires an opening round 67 which makes him the leader at four under par.

Some other local notables, John Peters of Carlisle is 4 off the pace in fourth place behind Bacha. While in 2A, Spangler is seven shots behind the leader and Lancaster Mennonite's Gavin Bear is in a tie for fifteenth.

On the girls side Amanda Gerrish and Ammala Moua both shot an 80 in their opening rounds, and are tied for tenth in 3A While in 2A Camp Hills Paige Richter fired a six over 78 is fifth. Hanover Area's Kyleen McCance is chasing the podium right now in eight place.

***Note: due to weather predicted on Tuesday all tee times have been moved up to 8:30 AM and will be a shotgun start.