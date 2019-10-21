× Police charge father, son after they were allegedly in possession of stolen handgun

LANCASTER — Police have charged a father and son in Lancaster after they were allegedly in possession of a stolen handgun.

The charges — receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license — stemmed from officers’ response early Monday to a report of an assault and unlawful restraint.

A woman reported to police around 12:29 a.m. that two men had robbed and assaulted her boyfriend and had held them at gunpoint on Sunday. She advised that the suspects were in a vehicle on East Farnum Street and were still armed with a handgun.

According to police, officers located the vehicle in question, a black Chevrolet Cruze, and found two people inside: 43-year-old Antoine Burrell and 21-year-old Jamal Burrell, father and son. They were brought to the station as the investigation continued.

Police say Jamal Burrell was found to be a wanted person from Delaware. An inventory from the vehicle revealed a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol which was reported stolen to Ephrata Police.

Police note that the reported woman’s boyfriend was taken to the hospital but left before he could receive treatment. The investigation into the assault and unlawful restraint is unresolved. It remains under investigation.