Portion of Interstate 83 Northbound in York County closed due to crash

Posted 8:25 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, October 21, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Interstate 83 Northbound is closed after a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 83 Northbound, near Exit 18 at Mount Rose.

Currently, traffic is being diverted off Interstate 83 Northbound at Exit 16 at Queen Street.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

