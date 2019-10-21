× Portion of Interstate 83 Northbound in York County closed due to crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Interstate 83 Northbound is closed after a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 83 Northbound, near Exit 18 at Mount Rose.

Currently, traffic is being diverted off Interstate 83 Northbound at Exit 16 at Queen Street.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

I-83 NB all traffic must exit at Queen St for crash at Mt. Rose. pic.twitter.com/Jblr2hnbPO — Trenice (@TreniceB_TV) October 21, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.