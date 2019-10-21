Pride of the Lions: Penn State win over Michigan better than it appears

Posted 12:10 AM, October 21, 2019, by

Penn State jumped in front of Michigan 21-nothing at Beaver Stadium in front of a sold out whiteout crowd.  From that point, the offense was not pretty and never ran a play inside the Wolverines 20-yard line.  The Nittany Lions did not enough to keep them a perfect 7-0 this season and move them up to 6th in the country.   The following is our Pride of the Lions coverage from Sunday Sports Frenzy discussing why the victory looked ugly but was better than it appeared.

