HUMMELSTOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY -- In their first ever district playoff game, the Solanco girls soccer team, a 16-seed in the District Three playoffs, upset top-seeded Lower Dauphin, 1-0 on Monday night.

Golden Mules junior Sammi Jackson scored the lone goal in the game.

Solanco will now meet Fleetwood on Thursday in the district quarterfinals.