Sunday Sitdown: Peyton Walker Foundation talks importance of Sudden Cardiac Arrest and mission of ‘Peyton’s Law’

YORK -- The Peyton Walker Foundation is making more strides in the safety of youth athletes and the fight against sudden cardiac arrest. The foundation, along side Senator Mike Regan, will hold a press conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol Monday at noon to push efforts to adopt 'Peyton's Law.'

Pennsylvania could be the second state to adopt a bill like this; Texas was the first. This bill would educate schools on sudden cardiac arrest. and allow schools the option to give student-athletes the opportunity to get an electrocardiogram along with sports physicals.

This bill could reach the senate floor Monday afternoon to be voted on.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the No. 1 killer of student-athletes.