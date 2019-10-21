Sunday Sitdown: Peyton Walker Foundation talks importance of Sudden Cardiac Arrest and mission of ‘Peyton’s Law’

Posted 12:31 AM, October 21, 2019, by

YORK -- The Peyton Walker Foundation is making more strides in the safety of youth athletes and the fight against sudden cardiac arrest. The foundation, along side Senator Mike Regan, will hold a press conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol Monday at noon to push efforts to adopt 'Peyton's Law.'

Pennsylvania could be the second state to adopt a bill like this; Texas was the first. This bill would educate schools on sudden cardiac arrest. and allow schools the option to give student-athletes the opportunity to get an electrocardiogram along with sports physicals.

This bill could reach the senate floor Monday afternoon to be voted on.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the No. 1 killer of student-athletes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.