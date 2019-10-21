× Vice President Pence visits manufacturer in Luzerne County, talks importance of trade agreement

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Luzerne County Monday.

Vice President Pence toured glass manufacturer SCHOTT North America in the afternoon before talking to its employees.

“From day one 50 years ago, this company, this facility has provided the support and the equipment to the men and women of the armed forces of the United States of America,” Vice President Pence said.

Examples of SCHOTT North America’s support includes the creation of sights for rifles and glass for tanks and helicopters, as well as parts for night vision goggles and mission guidance systems.

SCHOTT North America has also supported the country’s space program which Vice President Pence says America is leading in, which will result in another trip to the moon and then Mars. And that’s, in part, thanks to the Pennsylvania-based company.

“Products made right at this facility have supported America’s space program from the very beginning. Products aren’t just used around the world, they’re literally used around the solar system,” Vice President Pence said.

Vice President Pence wrapped up his speech with remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known as USMCA, and how it will have a positive impact on Pennsylvania.

According to the International Trade Commission, he said, the USMCA will:

add more than $68 billion to our economy right out of the gate

create another 175,000 jobs, including nearly 50,000 manufacturing jobs (projection)

lead to another raise for American manufacture workers

“Pennsylvanians today already export more than $15 billion of your goods and services to Canada and Mexico every year,” Vice President Pence said. “And under the USMCA, as you already heard, it’s only going to grow once we sign it into law.

“And it’s going to create more jobs and more opportunities here in Pennsylvania.”