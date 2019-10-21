Wet weather returns Tuesday,however, much of the week is dry!

DREARY WEATHER DOESN’T LAST: A beautiful evening expected. Skies are mostly clear to start then clouds stream in overnight. With a persistent east-southeast flow of the Atlantic, moisture builds in quickly. Light showers could slow the morning commute but it’s the afternoon drive that will be wettest. Rain intensity picks up during the afternoon and early evening before tapering off west to east. Rain amounts may total anywhere from .50 of an inch up to .75 of an inch. In the wake of the departing system, breezy conditions usher in chillier air, but the sunshine is back Wednesday. Highs climb to the lower 60s. Under a blanket of stars, overnight temperatures plummet down to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Abundant sunshine and calm conditions will nudge temperatures to the middle 60s. A few warmer spots are possible.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Most of the day is dry under plenty of cloud cover. The next front is potent but lacking moisture. Chillier air spills in behind the system in time for the weekend. A few late showers are possible and a couple more overnight. Clouds linger into early Saturday before diminishing. Afternoon temperatures fall back to the 50s both weekend days. A potential system could bring rain for the second half of the weekend. Not much agreement on the modeling so keep posted for updates!

