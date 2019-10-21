× Woman was allegedly under the influence when she drove vehicle with 3 children inside

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman drove around three children Saturday when she was allegedly under the influence, according to police.

Police say they were called to the Walmart on East Market Street at approximately 7:55 p.m. that night for a welfare check.

The caller said that she observed a woman, who could barely stand up, loading up her vehicle with groceries and three children.

Upon arrival, police located the vehicle, a silver Volkswagen Tiguan, and approached the woman, 36-year-old Christina Carroll.

“Carroll was unsteady on her feet and was swaying side to side as she was opening a jar of pickles,” police wrote in charging documents.

While speaking with Carroll, police observed constricted pupils, droopy eyelids and slow speech, charging documents say. She’s also accused of having puncture marks on her right hand and feet, consistent with the use of narcotic painkillers.

Carroll told police that she drove to Taco Bell and then Walmart with the kids. Her credit card got declined at Walmart, so she drove back home with the children to get another one before going back to to the store. Earlier, she advised that her husband had driven them, which she later said was a lie.

Carroll was asked by police if she used any drugs or narcotics. She advised that she snorted Suboxone, which police say “is used to treat opioid dependence/addiction,” around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Carroll then performed field sobriety tests.

“At the conclusion of the field sobriety tests and based on the totality of the circumstances, it was my [the officer’s] opinion that Carroll was under the influence to a degree that rendered her incapable of safely operating a vehicle,” police wrote in charging documents.

Carroll was taken into custody and consented to a blood draw, which was unable to be performed due to her veins being collapsed, police say.

Carroll has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, court documents show.