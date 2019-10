Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- Both Dallastown and Central York had to make some room in the trophy cases over the weekend.

The Wildcat boys soccer team raised the YAIAA championship on Saturday night and will now host Red Land on Tuesday to start the district playoffs.

The Panther girls soccer team won their fourth straight YAIAA title by besting Gettysburg, 2-0.   Central York will welcome Dallastown to town on Tuesday to kick off the district post season.