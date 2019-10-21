× York man charged in June 2018 crash that killed bicyclist

YORK — A York man has been charged with homicide by vehicle in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist last year.

The accident occurred June 28, 2018 on part of the York County Rail Trail that intersects with Kings Mill Road and Jessop Place.

Murphy Franklin, 49, was traveling in the 500 block of Jessop Place that afternoon when he failed to stop at a stop sign and continued through a T intersection, police said at the time.

Franklin’s vehicle, a Chevy Impala, left the roadway, went over a curb and sidewalk before crossing a patch of grass and striking the victim on a bike.

Police said the bicyclist, 45-year-old Christopher Kress, was thrown down an embankment. He died at the scene.

The vehicle also went down the embankment, flipping over and coming to rest on its wheels.

Franklin advised that he had a seizure and blacked out. Police said he has a history of seizures, headaches and migraines.

During a follow-up visit, Franklin stated that he woke up with a headache that day but didn’t think much of it.

According to police, Franklin has been involved in several other accidents over the past eight years: