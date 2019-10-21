× York project seeks to fight violence with science

Police and prosecutors are teaming up with York College of Pennsylvania to fight violence with science.

A grant is funding research into violent group crimes to curb issues in the city of York.

“What may cause you to involve yourself in violence as a root cause may not be the same root cause for him,” said York City Police Chief Troy Bankert.

The grant will also fund a specialized group violence intervention prosecutor to handle cases from pre-charging through disposition and “defray Yock City police department’s group violence intervention strategy contract and overtime costs.”

The initiative is a collaboration between the York County District Attorney’s Office, York City Police, York County Human Services Family Engagement Unit, and York College of Pennsylvania.

York College of Pennsylvania plans to collect and analyze project data to provide real-time,action-based strategy modification recommendations. Researchers will then produce a final report that will “prove or refute the success of the prosecutorial strategy developed through this project. A successful outcome will result in the potential dissemination and replication of the proven strategy throughout the Commonwealth and the Country.”

“If the research comes back and says hey, this isn’t working, that’s good. Because, what it means is now we try something else,” said David Sunday, York County District Attorney.