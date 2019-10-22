× 13 people charged in connection with alleged sale of drugs in Gettysburg, surrounding area

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Thirteen people have been charged in connection with the alleged sale of drugs, including cocaine, in Gettysburg and its surrounding area, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Nine people have been arrested while three others have warrants out for their arrest, the DA’s Office says. One person turned himself in.

The following individuals have been charged:

Arrested

Desmond Norris, 32, of Arendtsville, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance

Jamie King, 45, of Hanover, York County – delivery of a controlled substance

Shariff Lowe, 39, of Gettysburg, Adams County – (4) delivery of a controlled substance and (2) criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine

Hollie Rodriguez, 32, of Gettysburg, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance and (2) criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine

Rasheim Sutton, 33, of Gettysburg, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance

Dwayne Allen, 29, of Cumberland Township, Adams County – delivery of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine

Alicia Shuyler-Herring, 32, of Cumberland Township, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine

Jose Rojo, 32, of Straban Township, Adams County – (3) delivery of a controlled substance

Evan Wolfe, 24, of Carroll Valley, Adams County – possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Warrants Issued

Dontril Johnson, 27, of Menallen Township, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance

Lidia Slusser, 23, of Tyrone Township, Adams County – delivery of a controlled substance

Lacey Smith, 21, of Gettysburg, Adams County – delivery of a controlled substance

Turned Himself In

Eric Eyler, 48, of Maryland – (3) delivery of a controlled substance, (2) criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and possession of drug paraphernalia