13 people charged in connection with alleged sale of drugs in Gettysburg, surrounding area
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Thirteen people have been charged in connection with the alleged sale of drugs, including cocaine, in Gettysburg and its surrounding area, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.
Nine people have been arrested while three others have warrants out for their arrest, the DA’s Office says. One person turned himself in.
The following individuals have been charged:
Arrested
Desmond Norris, 32, of Arendtsville, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance
Jamie King, 45, of Hanover, York County – delivery of a controlled substance
Shariff Lowe, 39, of Gettysburg, Adams County – (4) delivery of a controlled substance and (2) criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine
Hollie Rodriguez, 32, of Gettysburg, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance and (2) criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine
Rasheim Sutton, 33, of Gettysburg, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance
Dwayne Allen, 29, of Cumberland Township, Adams County – delivery of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine
Alicia Shuyler-Herring, 32, of Cumberland Township, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine
Jose Rojo, 32, of Straban Township, Adams County – (3) delivery of a controlled substance
Evan Wolfe, 24, of Carroll Valley, Adams County – possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Warrants Issued
Dontril Johnson, 27, of Menallen Township, Adams County – (2) delivery of a controlled substance
Lidia Slusser, 23, of Tyrone Township, Adams County – delivery of a controlled substance
Lacey Smith, 21, of Gettysburg, Adams County – delivery of a controlled substance
Turned Himself In
Eric Eyler, 48, of Maryland – (3) delivery of a controlled substance, (2) criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and possession of drug paraphernalia