3 people charged with stealing items from cars, attempting to make fraudulent credit card purchases

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police have arrested three of four people accused of stealing items from multiple vehicles and attempting to use stolen credit cards to make transactions earlier this year.

Travis Armstrong, Kaila Guthrie, and Deanna Everett were found along with another person in a room at a Budget Inn in Fairview Township, York County by police investigating a suspect vehicle in the cases, authorities say. They are accused of stealing multiple items from several vehicles in separate incidents on May 4 and May 6, police say. Some of the stolen items were found in a search of the hotel room, according to police.

The investigation began on May 4, when a resident of Fox Hollow Circle contacted Lower Allen Township Police to report several items had been taken from her vehicle, which was left unlocked. Later in the day, the victim reported, someone attempted to make unauthorized transactions on her credit card.

On May 6, police were dispatched to Hillcrest Court for the report that items had been taken from multiple vehicles. Among the items taken were prescription pills, GPS devices, money, gift cards, and a EZ Pass transponder, police say.

Police were dispatched to the Budget Inn in Fairview Township on May 8, after a black Saturn matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the cases was found in the parking lot. An investigation led police to the hotel room where the suspects were found.

Police say video surveillance from a Walmart store on Carlisle Pike showed Armstrong, Guthrie and Everett attempting to use the stolen credit card to purchase thousands of dollars of electronics.