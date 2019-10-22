Police seek to identify man that allegedly stole over $115 worth of whiskey from Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a man who allegedly stole over $115 worth of whiskey from a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

On October 20 around 3:25 p.m., the pictured man entered the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township and stole three bottles of whiskey.

The total value of the whiskey was $115.97, according to police.

Anyone who knows the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to call Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

