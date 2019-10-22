Akron man sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for years of sexual abuse against minor

Posted 10:15 AM, October 22, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Akron man will serve up to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl for years.

Shamgar Itwaru, 43, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison after pleading guilty to eight felonies and two misdemeanors in connection to the abuse that occurred from 2012-2018.

In court, Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright commended the victim, saying that she is not a victim, but a hero for coming forward about the abuse.

Now, Itwaru will serve time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.