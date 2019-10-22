× Akron man sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for years of sexual abuse against minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Akron man will serve up to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl for years.

Shamgar Itwaru, 43, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison after pleading guilty to eight felonies and two misdemeanors in connection to the abuse that occurred from 2012-2018.

In court, Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright commended the victim, saying that she is not a victim, but a hero for coming forward about the abuse.

Now, Itwaru will serve time.