Beautiful, fall weather returns for a couple of days!

QUIET WEATHER RETURNS: A cold front pushes through late tonight. Showers end in the west around 6 to 7PM, and linger a bit longer in the east until around 9PM. Skies begin clearing later overnight. Morning lows are back to seasonable averages in the lower to middle 40s. The breeze picks up out of the west around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts possible to 25 miles per hour. Bright sunshine, with a few passing clouds, allows temperatures to warm into the lower 60s. It’s another beautiful, fall day Thursday. High pressure dominates and brings plentiful sunshine. Afternoon readings are warmer than average, in the middle to upper 60s. A weak front still looks to cross the area Friday with little to no moisture. A stray shower, north and west of Harrisburg, is possible, but the threat is very low. More clouds than sunshine will hold temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

WEEKEND 50/50 AGAIN: High pressure returns for Saturday. A little breezy, but once morning clouds clear, it’s a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs are near average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds quickly advance on the area overnight into Sunday. Winds are easterly keeping temperatures on the cooler side in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Showers are possible, especially, in the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances increase overnight but diminish early Monday morning.

MORE RAIN CHANCES: Morning clouds and leftover showers exit, leading to sunshine increasing for a good part of the day before skies become overcast in the evening. High temperatures warm into the middle 60s. A few spots may reach the upper 60s depending on amount of sunshine. More wet weather arrives overnight into Tuesday, with the next system lifting up from the southwest.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist