Carlisle Police investigate multiple incidents of vandalism

Posted 7:40 PM, October 22, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating multiple incidents of vandalism in Carlisle.

Police say graffiti was located on multiple buildings and vehicles, and at Memorial Park starting at about 9 p.m. Sunday, October 13 through the overnight hours.

The locations were vandalized with black, red and blue spray paint, according to police.

The attached pictures are of the suspects involved with the vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identities of the suspects should contact Carlisle Police.

