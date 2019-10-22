× Central York’s Carson Bacha captures PIAA golf championship

YORK COUNTY – He’s won the league, district and regional tournaments, a couple of them multiple times. The PIAA championship was the one tournament missing on his impressive high school golf resume. Central York’s Carson Bacha had one last chance to capture a PIAA golf title and he got the job done in style. Leading by one with three holes to go at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, Bacha finished birdie-par-birdie to lock it down in record fashion. The Panthers senior fired back to back 67’s to win the “AAA” championship with a PIAA record score of 8 under par. Bacha is committed to play his college golf at Auburn.

Here is FOX43 Sports coverage of the event: