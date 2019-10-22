Central York’s Carson Bacha captures PIAA golf championship

Posted 6:22 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, October 22, 2019

YORK COUNTY –  He’s won the league, district and regional tournaments, a couple of them multiple times.  The PIAA championship was the one tournament missing on his impressive high school golf resume.  Central York’s Carson Bacha had one last chance to capture a PIAA golf title and he got the job done in style.  Leading by one with three holes to go at Heritage Hills  Golf Resort, Bacha finished birdie-par-birdie to lock it down in record fashion.  The Panthers senior fired back to back 67’s to win the “AAA” championship with a PIAA record score of 8 under par.   Bacha is committed to play his college golf at Auburn.

Here is FOX43 Sports coverage of the event:

