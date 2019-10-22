× Chester County man accused of stealing nearly $1 million from two condominium associations

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Chester County man is accused of stealing nearly a million dollars from two condominium associations.

The thefts are alleged to have occurred from January 30, 2017 through November 29, 2018 when William C. Huyler, III was in his position as principal of East Hill Property Management.

The 40-year-old Huyler orchestrated a series of thefts to allegedly take $982,923.64 from Kings Mill at Kings Grant Condominium Association, in New Jersey, and Chester County’s Goshen Valley III Condominium Association, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

He’s accused of using multiple methods of deception, which included false and misleading email communications with victim association board members and bank representatives, laundering money through multiple bank accounts, making false entries on memo lines of checks, and the production and distribution of forged documents, the DA’s Office says.

Huyler allegedly commingled association funds with his company funds and moved those funds from one association to another. The stolen funds were used by Huyler to cover preexisting personal and business cred debt not related to the associations he stole from, according to the DA’s Office. He’s also accused of making an $867,698.20 cash purchase of his private residence.

In an attempt to cover up the thefts, Huyler stole from an account owned by Crooked Lane Crossing, in Montgomery County, to reimburse a large portion of the money he stole from Kings Mill, the DA’s Office alleges

“This defendant betrayed the trust of these victims for his own financial benefit,” said First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone. “This is another reminder for businesses to be vigilant and make sure the necessary financial safe guards are in place.”

He added, “This defendant used his job and access to treat these condo associations as his own bank account. The defendant’s greed and self-dealing were more important to him than his responsibility to those he stole from.”

Huyler faces the following charges: theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition, receiving stolen property, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal act, forgery and tampering with records or identification, court documents show.

Huyler was released on $250,000 unsecured bail after signing an contract and agreeing to appear in court at his preliminary hearing on December 9.