Cumberland County man accused of violating Protection From Abuse Order

Posted 3:24 PM, October 22, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 40-year-old Cumberland County man was arrested Monday after police say he violated a Protection From Abuse order.

Bryan Barrick, of Carlisle, is accused of confronting a woman in the parking lot of a Walmart store on Noble Boulevard Monday, according to Carlisle Borough Police.

Barrick is not permitted to have face-to-face contact with the victim, police say.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which depicted the confrontation the victim described.

Barrick was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison.

