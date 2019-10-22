Cumberland County man accused of violating Protection From Abuse Order
CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 40-year-old Cumberland County man was arrested Monday after police say he violated a Protection From Abuse order.
Bryan Barrick, of Carlisle, is accused of confronting a woman in the parking lot of a Walmart store on Noble Boulevard Monday, according to Carlisle Borough Police.
Barrick is not permitted to have face-to-face contact with the victim, police say.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which depicted the confrontation the victim described.
Barrick was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison.
