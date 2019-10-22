Eagles cut DT Akeem Spence, CB Orlando Scandrick

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles made a pair of moves on Monday.

The team cut DT Akeem Spence and CB Orlando Scandrick.

Spence, 27, only appeared in 6 games for the team and recorded 6 tackles.

Scandrick, 32, signed just under a month ago and played in 3 games for the team. He recorded 7 tackles, forced two fumbles, and scored a touchdown.

Now, the team will look to make a few roster changes ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

