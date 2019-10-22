PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Orlando Scandrick #38 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Eagles cut DT Akeem Spence, CB Orlando Scandrick
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Orlando Scandrick #38 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles made a pair of moves on Monday.