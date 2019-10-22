FOX43 Capitol Beat: Tom Brier, PA-10 Democratic Candidate

Pennsylvania’s primary election is scheduled for May 15, and with Congressional seats and the the Democratic Presidential nomination up for grabs, it is expected to be hotly contested. One of the busiest races will be for the 10th Congressional District, where Democrats are trying to unseat five-term incumbent Scott Perry.

Tom Brier, who along with Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, is running for the Democratic nomination in the 10th District. He was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

If elected, the 27-year-old Brier would become the youngest person serving in Congress. He is a 2010 graduate of Hershey High School and has previously worked under Senator Bob Casey.