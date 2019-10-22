× Harrisburg University to host The Revivalists in March 2020

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg University will host a performance by the New Orleans-based rock band The Revivalists at Harrisburg’s Forum Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Known for their live firepower, soulful alt-rock anthems, and distinct mix of classic American music styles, the eight-piece ensemble features a pedal steel guitar, two drummers, horns, and more, backing the vocals of front man David Shaw.

The band is best known for its single “Wish I Knew You,” which spent nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Their new studio album Take Good Care has added to their more than 300 million total streams with hit songs such has their latest radio single “Oh No,” the No. 1 Triple A and Top 5 Alternative single “All My Friends,” and No. 1 Triple A and Top 15 Alternative hit “Change” which marked their third Triple A No. 1 single in a row.

The Revivalists have had an unstoppable year, playing to their biggest venues and festival crowds yet, opening for The Rolling Stones, performing on the legendary Austin City Limits (airing November 2nd), joining Willie Nelson on stage, and making a big statement in support of the anti-gun violence movement during their debut at Lollapalooza.

The Revivalists have performed on numerous television shows, including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!,” “Ellen,” and “Today.” They were nominated for a Billboard Music Award and two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and have garnered major media attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, Buzzfeed, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, Forbes, Salon, HuffPost, Grammy.com, and more for their “creative, compelling blend of musical ingenuity and heart” (Billboard) and their “good old-fashioned rock and roll” (Variety)while Rolling Stone lauded them as an “Artist You Need To Know” and Boston Herald called them “budding superstars.”

The Revivalists are: Shaw (lead vocals, guitar), Zack Feinberg (guitar), Andrew Campanelli (drums), George Gekas (bass), Ed Williams (pedal steel guitar), Rob Ingraham (saxophone), Michael Girardot (keyboard, trumpet), and PJ Howard (drums, percussion).

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.