Highspire Police seek suspect accused of stealing lawnmower

Posted 8:00 PM, October 22, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Highspire Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing a lawnmower.

The alleged theft occurred on October 6.

The suspect was seen on a RING doorbell camera walking down a flight of steps and re-emerging with the lawnmower. He’s accused of taking it from underneath a back-porch deck.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Santiago at 717-939-9867 and refer to incident # C19-0004581.

