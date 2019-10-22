× John Clarke, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, dead at 88

Veteran “Days of Our Lives” star John “Jack” Clarke has died, a representative for his daughter told CNN.

He was 88.

Clarke died last Wednesday in California from complications of pneumonia, according to family representative Cheryl McLean.

“John had previously suffered a stroke in 2007 and has had declining health in the last few years,” McLean added. “Above all, family life was always most important to John and his wife Patty.”

Clarke, who spent 39 years playing Mickey Horton on the NBC soap opera, also starred in many films, including “The Satan Bug,” “Man Missing” and “Burma Patrol.”

Over the years, he appeared in the TV series “Gun Smoke,” “Have Gun Will Travel,” “Twilight Zone,” “Maverick” and “Dr. Quinn-Medicine Woman.”

Clarke also performed as a leading man in more than 75 plays at the Tenthouse Theater in Chicago, IL.

He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Emmy for his work in 2004.