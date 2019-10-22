× Man charged after hit-and-run accident involving crash into building in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 19-year-old Ephrata man is facing charges after fleeing from the scene after driving his vehicle into an occupied apartment building earlier this month, according to Ephrata Borough Police.

Rayshawn A. Dorsey is charged with accidents involving damage to attended property and failure to remain at an accident scene after an investigation of the incident, which occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 13 on the 300 block of East Fulton Street, police say.

According to police, Dorsey’s vehicle was traveling east on East Fulton Street when it left the roadway after failing to negotiate a turn. The vehicle traveled through a yard and struck the rear of the building. Witnesses reported seeing two man fleeing the scene after the crash.

No one in the apartment was injured, police say.

Police say they investigated and determined that Dorsey was driving the vehicle.