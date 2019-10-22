× Man facing charges after stabbing three people on Greyhound bus in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after stabbing three people on a bus, leaving two seriously injured.

Philip Giletto, 31, is facing two counts of criminal attempt homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of simple assault among other related charges for his role in the incident.

According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Route 72 in Rapho Township for a reported stabbing on Monday, October 21.

Court documents show Giletto stabbed multiple people using a 4-5 inch switchblade knife.

One of the victims is a 28-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York. He was shot in back, shoulder and chest.

Giletto also stabbed a 45-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada man in the head, neck and back. Both men were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

“I was playing on my phone game and all of the sudden this guy stabbed me in the head scraped it down my face, stabbed me in the neck and stabbed me in the back,” said Khalid Leckey, victim from Las Vegas.

“I was like shocked in a way because I didn’t expect this s*** to happen on a bus on a greyhound? I expect arguments and fights but not someone to get up and try to stab people and stab me!”

Police say a 36-year-old Quincy, Massachusetts woman was also attacked, suffering a stab to the back.

All victims are expected to be ok.

In a statement from Greyhound Bus, a spokesperson wrote in part: ”The safety and security of both our passengers and drivers is our top priority, we are saddened by the events that occurred. We are thankful for the swift actions of our driver, customers and the Pennsylvania police department in bringing everyone to safety.”

Police say there is no evidence of an argument of any sort or relationship between those attacked and Giletto.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and are working with greyhound bus to obtain surviellence video.

He is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.