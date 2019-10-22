× Man facing charges after stabbing three people on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after stabbing three people, leaving two seriously injured.

Philip Giletto, 31, is facing two counts of criminal attempt homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of simple assault among other related charges for his role in the incident.

According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Route 72 in Rapho Township for a reported stabbing on October 21.

It was found that Giletto had stabbed a 28-year-old Brooklyn, New York man in the back, shoulder and chest. He also stabbed a 45-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada man in the head, neck and back. Both men were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

A 36-year-old Quincy, Massachusetts woman was also attacked, suffering a stab to the back from Giletto, according to the police release.

Now, Giletto will face charges, and he is being held at Lancaster County Prison.