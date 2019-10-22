× Missing teenager has been located, Swatara Township Police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Rakiem Cuellar, 15, has been located, police say.

Previous: Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Rakiem Cuellar, 15, was last seen leaving Steelton-Highspire High School Monday afternoon, according to police. He did not return home from school.

No foul play is suspected, police say, but Cuellar’s parents are worried that he hasn’t checked in.

Anyone with information on Cuellar’s whereabouts should contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.