Pennsylvania ranked number one for reported cases of Lyme Disease, as advocates rally in Harrisburg for change

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- According to PA Lyme Resource Network, Pennsylvania has been ranked first in the nation for seven years with the number of diagnosed tick borne-infections and Lyme disease cases.

On Tuesday, legislators and advocates are meeting at the capitol to increase education on House Bill 629, and help push it to pass in the Senate.

The bill will help cover payments for treatment.

With 100,000 new cases each year, the PA Lyme Resource Network says each year Pennsylvania represents one third of them.

This is where HB629 comes in, the Lyme Treatment Access Bill was created to help close the gap in coverage and would ensure that insurance covers longer treatment-- if the doctor prescribes it. According to the PA Lyme Resource Network, many people struggle with costs for long term treatment.

The bill passed in the house in April 2019.

If passed, it will require insurance companies to pay for treatment of Lyme Disease.

People are encouraged to start gathering for the rally at the Capitol Rotunda at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information about rally you can visit their event page.

To learn more about Lyme Disease, and the PA Lyme Resource Network, you can check out their website.