Police investigate reported theft of two pistols from home in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a reported theft of two pistols from a residence in Columbia.

Police say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Commerce Street around 8:49 a.m. Tuesday for the reported theft.

The caller advised that two of her pistols were missing.

One gun is a Sig Sauer P238 .380 caliber Serial # 27B152398 while the other is a Taurus DT 1911 9mm caliber.

Anyone with information should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.