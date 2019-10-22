× Police investigating death of man in Derry Township, Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man in Derry Township.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office was contacted to respond to the 500 block of Hilltop Road to assist in the investigation, according to police.

Police say they also found a woman who was determined to be distress. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police don’t believe there was foul play involved in the man’s death, but they will investigate further with assistance from the coroner’s office to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding it.

The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification to any family members, police add.

There’s no danger to the public.