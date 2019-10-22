× Police investigating hit-and-run pedestrian accident in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian accident in Ephrata.

The accident occurred around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Main Street (US 322) and Spring Garden Street.

Police say the pedestrian, who lives near the intersection, was struck by a white sedan when he was in a crosswalk. He was thrown over the vehicle and to the ground, sustaining injuries to his face, head and right leg.

According to police, the driver stopped, yelled at the pedestrian and then fled the area heading east on East Main Street (US 322).

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is described as an older white male with gray and white hair, and an unshaven face, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or may know the driver or vehicle should contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.