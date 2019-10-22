Police seek help in identifying suspects in attempted theft in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are seeking help in identifying the suspects in an attempted theft that occurred on Oct. 20.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:41 p.m. on the first block of West Louther Street. Witnesses reported that two unknown males tried to buy cigars with motion picture money at a convenience store. They fled before police arrived, witnesses said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police department at 717-243-5252.