Police seek help in identifying suspects in attempted theft in Carlisle

Posted 3:34 PM, October 22, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are seeking help in identifying the suspects in an attempted theft that occurred on Oct. 20.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:41 p.m. on the first block of West Louther Street. Witnesses reported that two unknown males tried to buy cigars with motion picture money at a convenience store. They fled before police arrived, witnesses said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police department at 717-243-5252.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.