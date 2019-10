CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are trying to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that occurred last week in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

According to police, at about noon on Oct. 17, a white RV pulling a white sedan struck a car in the parking lot. The RV’s occupants are depicted in the photos above, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.