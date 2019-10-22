Police seek help in identifying woman suspected of trying to cash stolen check

HARRISBURG — Lower Paxton Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman suspected of attempting to cash checks that had been reported stolen in August.

According to police, a victim called authorities on August 25 to report that sometime that day between noon and 1:30 p.m., someone had stolen her purse and its contents from her vehicle, while it was parked at Kohl Park in Harrisburg. The purse contained the victim’s identification, credit cards, and several checks from Members 1st Federal Credit Union, police say.

On August 29, between 4:50 and 5 p.m., police say, an unknown suspect attempted to cash one of the victim’s stolen checks at the West York branch of Members 1st, presenting the victim’s stolen driver’s license along with a check forged with the victim’s name.

After the attempted transaction was denied, police say, the teller recovered the stolen check and ID.

Police say the suspect appeared to be wearing a wig or may have dyed her hair to look similar to the victim’s photo on the driver’s license. She was driving a dark-colored Ford SUV with unknown New York registration, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower PaxtonTownship Police Det. Jim Glucksman at (717) 657-5656 or jglucksman@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.