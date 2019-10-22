× Police seek man charged in Lancaster City shooting

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 30-year-old man in a shooting that injured a man in Lancaster Monday night.

Shamari Lee Smith, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked in the incident, which occurred at about 6:09 p.m. on the 600 block of Lime Street, Lancaster Police say.

Officers responding to the report of a shots-fired incident encountered the victim, who suffered a graze wound from a bullet that struck his right arm, according to police.

The victim reported that prior to the incident, he and Smith had been in an argument. Smith allegedly left the scene and returned 15 minutes later, driving a white Dodge Durango with unknown Florida registration. While still in the vehicle, the victim told police, Smith fired a single shot at the victim, grazing the victim’s arm. Smith then fled the area in the vehicle, according to police.

Smith is still at large, police say. He and the victim know each other, and the shooting was an isolated incident, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or Smith’s location is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300.