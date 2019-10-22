Rainy Tuesday, breezy Wednesday with improving conditions late this week

RAINY TUESDAY: We kick off Tuesday morning with spotty drizzle and temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. Overcast skies dominate the day. Temperatures don’t go very far, either. Highs only reach the upper-50s and low-60s area-wide thanks to rainfall this afternoon. The far western counties start seeing steady rain between 1-2PM. It’s in Harrisburg by around 3PM. Moderate to occasionally-heavy rain persists through the afternoon commute home and through the evening. Rain ends from west-to-east, starting around 6PM out west and by 9-10PM in our farthest eastern counties. When all is said and done, 0.5″-0.75″ will be the norm with locally higher totals possible. Winds could be occasionally gusty, around 15-20MPH this afternoon. We quiet down and clear out overnight.

BREEZY WEDNESDAY, BUT IMPROVEMENT: Winds kick back up Wednesday. Morning lows start in the mid-40s with clear skies. Gusts up to 20MPH will be the norm in the afternoon with mostly clear skies. Winds die down, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-30s and low-40s. Mostly sunny skies return for a beautiful Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. A slightly warmer Friday morning, similar afternoon with increasing cloud cover late and a late shower possible heading into the weekend.

WET LAST HALF OF THE WEEKEND: Saturday is pretty cool after a morning start in the low-40s. Highs only reach the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain chances return Sunday and stick with us overnight into Monday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time. Don’t cancel any plans, especially for the first half of the weekend!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long