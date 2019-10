× Ravens’ LB Pernell McPhee out for season with torn triceps

BALTIMORE– The Ravens will be without one of the team’s pass rushers for the remainder of the season.

LB Pernell McPhee will miss the rest of the year after suffering a torn triceps.

McPhee, 30, returned to the Ravens this off season after spending three seasons with the Chicago Bears and one with the Washington Redskins.

In 7 games, McPhee totaled 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Now, the team will search for a new source of pass rush.